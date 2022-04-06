My favorite season is approaching, and I couldn’t be more grateful. It’s going to feel good to finally get out of that seasonal-depression stage I was in and enjoy some beautiful, sunny spring days.
My vibe and energy are a lot different when it’s sunny and beautiful outside. That right there is a reason to smile in itself. Wintertime is my least favorite season for a lot of reasons, but the main one is because I go through seasonal depression during the late fall and winter months.
It’s something that I have been dealing with for quite some time now, and I was a little skeptical at first to admit it, but as I learned more about it and how normal it actually is, I embraced it and worked on ways to come out of it.
I learned that it is actually pretty common in my family and I believe it’s from trauma, but that’s a story for another time. I’m looking forward to the season change because this is when I’m the happiest. I feel free and fresh and it seems like a weight is lifted off my shoulders.
During the winter months, I usually go into a funk and can’t seem to ever shake it. The weather is always gloomy and cold, which affects my attitude and mood to the point that I would just rather be alone most of the time.
Granted, I still take care of my business and my priorities remain in order during those times, but there’s still a lonely feeling that comes with it even when I’m surrounded by nothing but love.
This is something that I know a lot of people experience, and I am not ashamed to speak on my own personal experiences with seasonal depression. I’m still working on ways to overcome it, and I feel I’m on the right track.
If you have dealt with it or are currently dealing with it and you have tips to overcome, feel free to reach out to me. I will keep the good deeds going and help someone else as well. That’s how you keep your blessings coming.
Much love.
