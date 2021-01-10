Jay Simpson | Cherish your family
The holidays were great, but now it’s back to the grind.
I enjoyed all of the time I got to spend with family and friends over the break, because if this year hasn’t done anything else, it’s made me cherish the ones closest to me.
In 2020, life hit us all from different angles and put us to the test. In some cases, you had no choice but to lean on family and loved ones, no matter how independent you thought you were.
Family knows you best, and family is something I’ve always cherished.
I grew up in a really big family and we were always family first, no matter what.
Over the years, people started to do their own thing and we lost that vibe, but dealing with 2020 and all of its random tragedies brought us back together, and now we can rekindle relationships that were once most valuable to all of us.
We all motivate each other to strive for greatness. Some of us are doing better than others, but we are all each other’s motivation.
There will be tough days, but you must see the bigger picture, and that’s what family is supposed to remind you.
When I speak on family, I’m not always speaking on my actual blood relatives, I’m speaking on the people who show the most loyalty to me.
I was raised that blood makes you related, but loyalty makes you family.
Have a wonderful and blessed year, everyone!
