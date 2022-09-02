Jay Simpson | Cherish your parents
This column won’t be long, but I’m hoping it will hit home to some.
I’m here to say that if you aren’t on the best terms with your parents, you should change it.
So many times we hold grudges against our parents for things they’ve done in the past or maybe even for things they didn’t do that we believe they should have.
We have to learn how to forgive, especially those of us who are adults now.
As adults, being happy should be one of our goals, but I don’t think we can truly be happy while holding onto old hurt and heartbreak.
At some point, we have to move forward with our lives and try to get over that trauma.
We get one biological mom and one biological father to call our own.
Some people don’t get to ever experience having parents or anyone who cares about them, they are really out here all alone.
Imagine that, even though we don’t always agree with our parents, and we all have had our moments, we still have them in our lives.
I know my relationship with my parents hasn’t always been the best, because as I got older, I started to realize certain things that I couldn’t point out when I was younger, and that made me look at both my parents a little different, which was really selfish of me.
Now that I’m a grown man with three children of my own, I now understand some of those hard times my parents were up against.
Parenting is hard, but life is even harder, and if you don’t have your life in order, being a parent (a young one at that) could be a tough job.
Cherish your parents, especially if they are trying. They may not have been the perfect parents, but nobody is.
We have to be understanding and realize that tough times do occur, and people go through hardships. Single parents deserve the most praise because I’m sure there were times they wanted to give up, but for the sake of their children, they kept going through it all.
It takes a lot of courage to keep pushing even when you can’t see the end of the tunnel.
Don’t be so hard on your parents, because life is a journey, and we all experience hard times along the way. As long as your parents never gave up on you, then you should love them and appreciate them unconditionally for doing all they can.
I love my parents to death, and I appreciate them for everything they have and haven’t done. I’ve learned to not hold grudges and understand they were trying adults whose circumstances weren’t the best.
The love was always there, so I can’t complain about that, it was always a time thing with me that kept me in my feelings.
Overall, I’m blessed to have both parents alive and living and very active in my children’s lives.
No matter how I felt about them, I’m grateful for my mom and dad.
