Jay Simpson | Coach an example you can come from under anything and make it out
University of Illinois men’s basketball assistant coach Tim Anderson is just what our community needed.
The way he’s involved with the community is something we haven’t seen before coming from a coach of his caliber.
I’ve gotten the chance to become real close with him, as he is like a mentor to me now.
Coach Anderson has taken me under his wing like a little brother, and not only does he teach me how to be a better man by giving great advice, he also teaches me with his actions.
I go to their practices, and when I pay attention to all of his interactions, I see the respect he gets from everyone in the building, and it motivates me.
People respect him because he’s an all-around good dude.
I’ve never heard him say anything negative, it’s always positive and uplifting.
I admire the man he is to his wife and kids as well.
They are such a beautiful family who’re very humble and down to earth, and even though he’s at a different level of success, it still feels like he’s one of us.
He makes it clear that you can come from under anything and make it out.
His life was not all peaches and cream; it was rough.
He grew up on the West Side of Chicago and faced major adversity as a kid.
The amount of trauma he endured as a child would be more than the average adult can handle for sure.
I say that to say this, we all have a story, and we all have been through some things that no one should ever have to experience, but we cannot let that stop us from being great.
We have to use our struggles as motivation to get what we want and to get where we want to be.
I want to thank Coach Anderson for building relationships with not only myself but with many others in the community as well.
It feels good to see someone you’re around almost everyday change the culture at the university and get them back on the platform they deserve to be on.
It’s no secret he’s one of the best recruiters in the nation because of how good of a person he is, and the sky’s the limit.
He has my support wherever his journey takes him, and I know for sure I have his.
On behalf of the community, it’s all love with us, Coach, and we got your back; keep grinding.
