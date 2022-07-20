Jay Simpson | Coaches teaching more than basketball
I’d like to shed light on three men who I had the pleasure of growing up with and calling friends: Bill Dixon, Kristion Dixon and Jamie Gatson.
The thing I like the most about their AAU program — the Dixon Stars — is that it’s deeper than basketball.
They understand you can use the sport as a tool to get where you want to be in life.
Their focus is more on teaching these kids — some from troubled backgrounds and single-parent households — life lessons, how to carry themselves properly and how to be good citizens.
It’s a beautiful sight to see my friends from the same struggle as me developing into such helpful and inspiring community figures. We had men in our lives with the same kind of effect on us.
It amazes me how well they are with the kids, respectful and well-mannered.
Doing something good with youth is rewarding work, a top-tier feeling that I wish everyone could experience. I’m sure it would change a lot of perspectives.
These guys are doing exactly what they said you would and I’m supporting it 100 percent. The community appreciates it, too.
Much love.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.