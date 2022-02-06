Jay Simpson | Coaching helped me grow into a man
When I first started coaching, it was just something else to do to occupy my time because I had nothing else going for myself.
In my eyes I was just teaching kids how to hoop for two hours a day and getting a check for it. Can’t beat that.
I had no idea it was going to change my perspective on life.
I started coaching at the young age of 22 years old, and my first team had two future NBA players (Max Christie Jr., who went to Michigan State and Bryce Hopkins, who went to Kentucky) so the pressure was on as soon as I took the job.
Coaching such high-caliber players you get every opponent’s best shot, and it seems as if you have a target on your back. This caused a lot of hostile environments and really humbled me quickly.
It wasn’t until I started spending time with players off the court that I realized we had a lot in common. I was 22 and they were 14, so I wasn’t that much older than them.
With that being said, we grew up a lot together throughout the course of the season. I started as a childish young man doing it for the money and finished the season a grown man doing it for the kids.
Seeing and hearing about some of their personal lives reminded me of myself and how I grew up, so I knew how important basketball was to them. It’s an escape from the real world for a few hours and you don’t have anything else to worry about but hoops. I would say it’s therapeutic in a sense.
When coaching the youth, basketball should be the last priority. I know you want to win games, but the player’s mental and emotional health is more important.
I miss coaching with everything in me and can’t wait until I have the time to get back out there with my guys.
As much as I influence my players, they’re just as much of a positive influence to me. They keep me sane and level-headed. If you coach, I’m sure you feel the same way.
Much respect to all of the coaches. It’s way more than just X’s and O’s.
