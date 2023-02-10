Jay Simpson | Community support fantastic to see
On Tuesday, I took my two sons to check out the Champaign Central-Centennial boys’ basketball rivalry at Combes Gym.
Even if I don’t make it to any other high school games all year, it’s a must that I make that one.
It was a sellout crowd, which is always a good thing to see — especially after the past few years.
Now that the talent level is starting to rise again, more people are coming out to watch these young guys play. Centennial won in triple overtime in a great game played in an atmosphere that reminded me of the old days — when I played.
When I was a kid, going to the games was the most fun thing to do because they were what I like to call a one-stop shop. You could get a bite to eat, goof off with friends, flirt with the girls and then enjoy the show.
My favorite players were guys like Anton Sanders from Urbana High School, because he reminded me of Vince Carter; Verdell Jones III because he was a superstar in our eyes; and Trent Meacham, because he was tough as nails and could shoot the skin off the ball.
My aunt took me to all of the high school games as a kid because she had to baby-sit, and the only way she could go was for me to tag along. My favorite memory was when Justin Bocot came to Centennial and scored 35. He was doing moves that I had only seen from NBA players; his athleticism was not normal at all. He was one of the guys you just knew would go far because he had that “it” factor.
I like to take my sons to the games so they can enjoy it the same way I used to. Some of their favorite players over the past few years are Jermale and Jermontre Young, Bryson Tatum and Khalieo Terry. They love to go watch Chris Bush at Central and Malcolm Morris at Urbana, because he’s our cousin.
I believe letting them experience these games is beneficial because it gives them people to look up to and something to look forward to as well. They will be in high school before I know it, and none of it will be new to them because they’ve been around it for so long.
Hopefully, when they get to that level, they can sell out more gyms than me. It won’t be easy, but they have the potential. They are great kids on and off the court, and we take pride in raising them that way.
Jay Simpson