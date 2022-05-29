Jay Simpson | Congrats, graduates, your hard work paid off
As the school year ends and people transition into the next steps of their lives, I just want to say congratulations to you all. You did it!
I see all the pictures on social media, and it warms my heart to witness people who everyone wrote off and said wouldn’t succeed do the exact opposite.
I’m so proud of all my family and friends who beat the odds, because I know it wasn’t easy. Although giving up may be the easiest thing to do sometimes, you guys stuck with it and made it happen. That’s what it’s all about.
Shout out to the people who are taking their dreams to new heights. To the ones doing it with no plan but strictly off of faith.
Shout out to the ones who have an idea.
And last but not least, to the ones who are struggling but have found the courage to turn it around.
We are all about to win but it’s on us to stay the course. If it was easy, then everybody would be doing it.
I’m looking forward to seeing even more progress from everyone and where our paths may lead us too.
I know greatness is in us already; we just have to dig deep to get it out.
Like I said before, nothing comes easy, but with a little hard work, we can achieve anything.
Stay blessed.
