Jay Simpson | Continuing to take steps on improvement journey
A wise man once told me that it may take you 10 years to reach that one year that will change your life.
This keeps me going even on my rough days. I know my time is coming, I just have to stay focused.
I’ve worked so hard on bettering myself, especially my mental health. That’s something that I battled hard with as I entered adulthood, but now it’s better than ever.
I’m able to challenge myself and be put in uncomfortable situations without getting depressed or having anxiety.
I’m not where I want to be in life, but I’m a lot closer. There have been many nights I wanted to just give up because nothing seemed to be going right. It felt like the worse I did in life, the less love and support I got from the ones who meant the most to me.
The only people who I’ve never had to question are my children, and they are the reason I go so hard. I want them to live an awesome life and experience things that I never got the chance to.
I work hard and lead by example to show them nothing comes to a sleeper but a dream. If you want something, you have to go get it, no matter what it is.
I’m not sure if I’m on Year 5 or Year 10, but one thing I do know is that I’m going to keep going until my life changes, and even then, I’m going to continue grinding like nothing changed.
I know I talk about this a lot, but that’s because I’m so passionate about showing them a different life. I want them to be able to be kids and enjoy it.
I don’t want them to have to worry about growing up fast. I’m doing a good job, but there is still a lot more to do. Let’s work.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.