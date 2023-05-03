If I had the opportunity to sit down with an athlete of my choice and have a conversation that doesn’t involve sports whatsoever, I would for sure choose LeBron James, just because of how well-rounded and business-savvy he is.
I believe that on the business side of things, LeBron probably has just as much, or maybe even more, knowledge than he does on the basketball court.
I mean, think about it, the man is 38 years old and has been in the spotlight, and not to mention one of the most marketable human beings in the world, since he was 18 years old.
That’s 20 years of being the face of his own brand and eventually becoming the face of Nike, which is arguably the most popular brand there is.
On top of learning the ins and outs of how things really operate internally, I believe that is what groomed LeBron into the man he is today off the court.
Outside of business, what I admire about him the most is the type of father he is to his children.
He’s very active and present despite everything he has going in his everyday life.
He’s also a great husband and son, as well, and it’s amazing how he juggles everything going on in his personal life and still manages to maintain a great home life with his family.
When I think of role models, he’s one of the guys that comes to mind first.
You don’t even have to meet LeBron to learn from him. He’s the type of guy you can just observe and learn so much from.
He’s done nothing but set good examples ever since he stepped foot in the league.
Never been in any legal trouble. Never heard about him cheating on his wife or mistreating his family at all. And that’s very rare for a person of his stature.
Normally, when something like that happens to a person like him, the news is viral in just minutes, but he’s in a different league.
It takes so much discipline to keep your nose clean for 20 straight years without one bad rumor, especially when you’ve literally grown up right in front of the media and world’s eyes like LeBron has.
I respect LeBron and would love a chance to chop it up with him.
I’d ask questions about business and how I could grow mine and just how I could become a better man and father.
He became the person he is today with no father in his life, and I know for me, that was all of the motivation I need to be the best father I could be.
I would want to pick his brain about that and see how or if it affected him at all growing up.
We have to remember that even our favorite athletes are more than just that.
They have real lives and real things going on.
They can offer so much more than sports and entertainment, and they can show you a different side of things that can really put you ahead in life.
It’s not about what you know, it’s who you know, and when LeBron got around certain people, he capitalized off of it and made himself a billionaire.
That’s the life I want to live.