Jay Simpson | Do some good; it will make you feel good
Helping others is second nature to me.
I grew up seeing my mother help so many people, and even when she didn’t have it, she made a way.
It’s who she is.
We were never the richest family by any means, but that never stopped her from feeding someone in need, giving them a place to stay or maybe clothes to wear.
Thankfully, I’ve inherited a lot of my mother’s traits.
I’ve always been a helper in any way that I can. Still to this day, I’d rather buy something for someone in need before I buy myself anything. It just doesn’t feel right knowing you have the ability to help change a person’s situation no matter what it may be but you don’t and blow it on material things. That has never set right with me and I will raise my children to be givers as well.
I believe when you help those truly in need of it, God will send your blessings in abundance.
This town has some amazing people who do a lot of great things for our community. We appreciate you all for doing it because you don’t have to do anything but you choose to help out of the kindness of your hearts.
I want to encourage people to help out as much as you can.
Giving money is not the only way to help out, it can be something as small as doing a favor for your neighbor. Just little things like that can make you feel so much better about yourself and really give you a different perspective.
Let’s make doing something for others part of our weekly routine. I’m all in, I hope you all are, too.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.