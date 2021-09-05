Jay Simpson | Do what's best for you
You have to do what’s best for you at the end of the day.
It’s OK to make others happy, but it comes to a point where you have to look out for self.
It’s so easy to get caught up in pleasing everyone else around you that you often lose touch with yourself.
It happens to the best of us, so if you are currently going through or previously went through the same thing, it’s normal.
One thing I’ve learned over the years is that most of the time, when you think you know yourself, you really have no idea.
It takes time to really understand and appreciate who you are as a person, because a lot of the time, it’s a reality check.
The person who we think we are or aspire to be is nowhere near the person we really are. You have to put in work to be that person, it doesn’t happen overnight.
With so many distractions in the world, it can be hard at times to always be a good person. The type of person I aspire to be is a God-fearing man who doesn’t pay the distractions any mind.
One who is locked in and focused on becoming the absolute best person I can be.
I’m constantly working on myself daily so that when I leave this earth, my legacy will be remembered in a positive way and inspire people of all kinds to believe in themselves and to never stop trying to improve self.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.