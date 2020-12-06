Jay Simpson | Don't be content with status quo
The most you can do is encourage someone to do better. You can’t make another grown-up do anything.
They have to want better for themselves.
Over time, I’ve realized that when a person is content with life and the way they’re living, they will make every excuse known to man as to why things aren’t going how they would like.
Excuses are for the birds, because if you truly want better for yourself, then you will do whatever it takes to reach that point.
I have so many people I was once friends with who are stuck with the same content mindset. I have learned to love them from a distance because I refuse to be content, and if I had stayed around them everyday, that’s exactly what would’ve happened.
I want to reach my full capability in everything I decide to do. I can’t just sit around all day not doing anything or making any money. Kids see that kind of behavior and then think it’s OK, and it’s not at all.
I’ve tried to lead by example as best I can. From the person I was to the person I am now, I’ve made a full 180-degree turn. I wish my old friends would have followed my lead, but they didn’t, and it is what it is.
I hope some of them read this and are motivated to do better, because it would be a shame to waste such bright, brilliant minds.
