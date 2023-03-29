I’m a real firm believer that players are made in the off-season. That’s where they should be putting the most work in trying to perfect their crafts.
My coach always told me that if I came back the same player I was when I left, I wasted a summer. That always stuck with me, and from that point on, I made sure to take my summers seriously and get better.
Don’t get me wrong, I was still a kid, so I still did kid things to have fun. But the majority of my focus was on the bigger picture. I knew my goals, and I knew my living circumstances, so most of the time, fun wasn’t even on my mind. I was trying to get my family out of the hood.
A lot of kids today have lost sight of the grind and have turned it into a popularity contest. Some of the top college programs don’t even go after the best players anymore; they go after who’s most popular and can bring more publicity to their program. It’s sad, but that’s the game, and that’s how things are operated now. I can’t be upset with kids, because they’re just doing what they think they have to do in a sense.
I wouldn’t let my child get off into the hype and the fame, especially if they haven’t made it yet. Just because you have a million followers on Instagram and maybe an NIL deal, you still haven’t reached the goal yet, which is the NBA.
As I like to say, don’t get lost in the sauce.
All that means is don’t get so caught up in the fame and clout that you lose focus on the main goal.
I appreciate coach Matt Painter and his staff at Purdue for not allowing us to use social media during the season, because it kept us locked in. I didn’t agree with it at first and thought it was the worst idea ever, but so would any other 18-year-old freshman.
I’m aware that things are different now, and kids get paid to post on their Instagram accounts, so it’s hard to take it away. But there should still be some type of balance.
Instead of being the most popular, I would actually like to see young athletes competing to be the best player again. There’s too much buddy ball going on because the competitiveness is at an all-time low.
There were no handouts when I was growing up, and that’s what made it special and worthy.
I’m not a fan of how things are handled these days, but I don’t have a choice but to adapt because I have young children coming up who dream of being big-time athletes.
It’s just up to me to give them the game the right way and make sure they stay focused and locked in.