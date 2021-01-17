Jay Simpson | Don't judge a book by its cover
At times growing up, people would tell me I needed to change the crowd I was around. I even heard it as a young adult.
To make a long story short, I still surround myself with the same people. See, what many don’t understand is that the people who they judge to be bad influences on me are usually the best influences and the best people to be around because they keep me humble and motivated.
My friends would never allow me to indulge in anything that they know would jeopardize my career. They were the ones who encouraged me the most to stay focused in school and keep my grades up so I could make it out.
Even though they were doing the complete opposite with their lives, they realized my gift and would literally fight me before letting me go down the same path.
That’s love, and it’s exactly why I would never turn my back on them despite how anyone feels.
Before you judge someone, get to know their story so you can understand why they act the way they do. They may have a heart of gold but are just a product of their environment.
Some of the greatest people have lived the most troubled lives, and going through those times made them who they are today.
Get to know people for who they are internally before you pass judgment. I guarantee your opinion will change.
It’s all about the heart, and the most genuine people have been through the most.
Spread love.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-
Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.