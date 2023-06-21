Too often, we let social media dictate how we live our lives and how we measure success.
To be honest, most of the things you see on social media are fake.
Everyone is not living how they make it seem; some have just perfected the art of making it look good.
I had to come to terms with this when I found myself getting frustrated because my life wasn’t playing out the way others’ were — at least on Instagram.
It made me feel as if I wasn’t working as hard as I should have been because I didn’t have what other people the same age as me had.
But then I remembered that I have a life full of responsibilities, and most of the people I was comparing myself to don’t have any.
They don’t own cars, homes or businesses.
They don’t have kids — or if they do, they’re not active parents.
Looks can be deceiving. We should never try to compare our lives to the next person’s, because behind all the nice pictures, rental cars and expensive outfits, that person may not have anything.
Social media is addicting, like a drug, and it causes people to get so caught up in impressing others they’ll never even meet that they lose focus of themselves and what’s really important.
Next thing you know, they have hundreds of designer outfits and shoes to take pictures in but no place to lay their head at night and are jumping from couch to couch.
Don’t let the fame and clout cost you your stability. Work toward actually having it rather than just looking like you’ve got it.
I couldn’t care less about image. Been there, done that. It’s time to sign deeds and have ownership of something.
I’ll worry about looking good for social media after I reach my goals.
Much love.