jay simpson

Don't sell yourself short
It’s so easy to do what you do when you can be yourself.
I’ve been in so many different environments where the culture of the setting was based off the majority population, which in fact made things really weird and uncomfortable. Of course, I don’t agree with how that works, but that’s just how the world operates.
If you have to walk on eggshells at work due to your environment, then you should probably find work elsewhere. There is no way you can perform to your full capabilities if you cannot be yourself.
I know from experience that being able to be free and be your true self while still being held accountable but not looked at any different or micromanaged will bring out the best in you.
I can’t speak for everyone, but I know it’s very hard for me to work in a setting where I’m being watched more than anybody else.
The jobs I currently have give me the freedom to be me, and they actually wouldn’t want it any other way.
Staying true to myself is how I got the jobs in the first place, so I could never change. I enjoy the feeling of being appreciated rather than being looked at differently because I don’t fit the next person’s norm.
What the future holds for me is still in the air. I do know that whatever I decide to do will be the route that fits me best. Being able to showcase my culture without holding back is important to me and I will represent it with dignity and the utmost respect.
Don’t ever sell yourself short; be you.
