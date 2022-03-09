Jay Simpson | Don't sleep on Purdue; do expect some madness
This week is the start of the Big Ten tournament, and I couldn’t be more excited. The league is so stacked this year to the point that it’s hard to call out a sure winner. Anybody can beat just about anybody this year in the Big Ten — and that’s the beauty of it.
Even though Illinois and Wisconsin shared the regular-season title, it’s proven that they both can still be beaten. For example, my alma mater, the Purdue Boilermakers, beat Illinois twice this season but lost twice to Wisconsin, which also happened to lose to Illinois.
This here is why I believe there is no conference in America as strong as the Big Ten from top to bottom.
I respect regular-season titles but they don’t hold as much weight in my opinion. Having the best record doesn’t equate to actually winning the tournament. Technically, a team can go 0-10 in nonconference and 10-0 during conference play and win the conference title outright.
As much as I would love for my Boilers to bring it home this year, I know it’s not going to be easy. Even though we have the potential to win not only the Big Ten tournament but the NCCA tourney, we have to stay disciplined because all it takes is one small mistake to cost us the game.
If anybody knows how it feels to lose in close games, it’s Purdue. A majority of their losses have come at the buzzer, so with a few small adjustments, we should be able to pull off a conference championship to give us momentum going into the big dance.
March madness is here!
