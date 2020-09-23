jay simpson

Mental-health affects people in various ways.
Some people are better at dealing with it than others. It’s a topic that I believe should be discussed more, because a lot of people suffer from it.
It is nothing to be ashamed of or embarrassed about, it’s life. As long as a person is taking the necessary steps to get help and better themselves, then there is no problem.
The problem occurs when a person knows they have an issue but refuses to seek help because of how people may view them.
Trying to deal with it on your own is the worst thing you can do, from my experience. I remember trying to deal with all of my mental breakdowns alone, and it just made everything worse because I didn’t have the answers.
I couldn’t control my actions or thoughts and was heading down a really dark path, all because I refused to get help because I didn’t want to be labeled crazy or anything of the sort.
People loved me for who I was on the outside, and I didn’t want to jeopardize that if they found out what I was dealing with on the inside.
I was very insecure about it.
But that’s how it normally goes.
The people who seem the coolest and un-phased are usually the ones dealing with it the most, but they put on this front like their life is peaches when in reality they’re hurting deep down and feel very alone.
After you’ve been dealing with mental health for so long, you find ways to take your mind off of it temporarily, but it never goes away completely until you get the right help.
Don’t be ashamed, take care of yourself and get help.
Mental health is a serious issue, and society makes people think they’re crazy if they deal with it.
Society is wrong.
If it’s not dealt with in enough time, you could be out of time.
It can drive you to do some things you would never imagine yourself doing if not helped, and I don’t wish that on anyone.
I’m speaking to anyone suffering from mental health. You are not alone.
I’m with you all, and I understand what you go through on a daily basis.
I’m encouraging you to seek help.
Be completely honest with whoever is helping you so that they can help you come up with the best solution to your issues.
Embrace it, get better and realize you can be a help to someone suffering from it just how you were.
Much love.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. His email is jsimpson@news-gazette.com.