Jay Simpson | Downtown age limit may solve violence problems
I hear a lot of complaints about there not being much to do for the adult crowd in Champaign anymore, and people are blaming it on the younger crowd.
I can agree that lately, it has been the younger crowd that has been causing the problems. Every time we get something nice going on and people are having a good time, there’s always drama, it never fails.
From it being fights that get the establishment shut down or gun shots, one of the two will happen eventually, and it’s sad.
People can’t even step outside to have a good time with their family or spouse without having to worry about leaving before the rowdy crowd gets out because they know something is likely to happen.
I think there should be an age limit downtown, because, clearly, some people aren’t mature enough to handle themselves like adults.
If there was a 25-and-up rule, I believe a lot of the nonsense would come to an end. When you mix youth with liquor, it tends to get a little out of hand.
I’m not sure what the solution may be, because even if there was something created just for the younger crowd to have fun how they like to have fun, I’m sure it would get shut down as well.
I think it all boils down to maturity, and a lot of them lack it.
I’m curious to see how the city plans on moving forward with all the incidents that have taken place downtown lately.
I would much rather them make an age limit rather than shutting everything down out there, because that’s the path it’s on.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.