Kanye West is an iconic Black male that has inspired so many, including me.
He came up with a plan and stuck to it. When people told him he was crazy for chasing his dream to become a rapper, he used it as fuel to his fire.
If you didn’t know, Kanye was a producer before pursuing rap. He was really good at what he did, which is why him becoming a rapper threw so many people off.
I remember years ago watching Kanye do interviews, and he literally spoke his future into existence.
He said he would be the best artist in the world, sell out the biggest arenas and sell millions of records. He did it all and then some.
I’m sure he always knew he’d be big, but probably not as big as he his.
He has proved every doubter wrong and probably surprised himself with how great he turned out.
Hard work and dedication will take you anywhere you want to go in life. Everyone is not going to always agree with what you plan to do and that is perfectly fine. Your vision may not be as clear to them as it is it you.
My advice to the youth is to dream so big that people think you’re crazy. That’s what Kanye did, and now he’s arguably the biggest artist in the world and worth a billion dollars.
Who would’ve ever thought a young man from the streets of Chicago could make it so far? He did, and he made it happen.
Chase your dreams.
