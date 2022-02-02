Jay Simpson | During tough times, be a blessing to someone
As you all may know, we have a major snowstorm headed our way. Meteorologists are saying this will be the worst one we’ve seen since 1979.
That was far before my time, so I didn’t get to experience it, but multiple people I’ve spoken to who did said it was pretty severe.
It seems as if the community has been very proactive, as a majority of the grocery stores are jam-packed and starting to look bare. The last time I saw the stores look like this was when the pandemic first came around, and we all know how that went.
My advice would be not to wait until it’s too late, because you don’t want to go into a storm like this unprepared.
If this is going to be as bad as they say, you should try your best to stay off the roads unless it’s an emergency.
Also, if you have children of age, this would be a good opportunity for them to be a helping hand around the neighborhood.
Helping out whoever may not be capable of shoveling is not only the right thing to do, but it can also make them some money.
I remember when I was growing up, that was the thing to do in the winter to earn money. We would get up as early as we could to try to beat the other kids to it.
We didn’t mind driveways and sidewalks with a lot of snow, because more snow meant more money. You would see kids in every driveway down the block, and before you knew it, every house in the neighborhood was clear.
I hope everyone stays safe and warm during the storm. If you can help someone out in need, please do it.
Be a blessing to someone else during a difficult time. My grandfather always told me “blessed people bless people,” and I’ve ran with it ever since.
Stay warm!
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.