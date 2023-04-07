The past few months have been a roller coaster for my family and me.
It’s like we can’t even properly grieve over one person’s death before we are forced to deal with another.
My cousin’s life was cut short Wednesday morning, and it just doesn’t seem real.
I’m usually the one who can handle death fairly well and the one my family confides in, but the last three deaths have really taken a toll on me mentally.
It’s like it hits closer and closer to home each time it happens, and I sometimes wonder if God is trying to send me a message.
My cousin and I grew up really close and spent a good amount of our childhood together. This dude had a one-of-a-kind personality and could make friends anywhere he went. He was the jokester of the family and could turn anyone’s day around with just his presence.
Since I was a kid, I have always admired how tough he was and how he had a fearless mentality while always keeping a smile on his face at the same time.
Behind that big smile of his was a lot of pain and hurt that he dealt with for years.
He was the kind of guy who would always put his feelings last and put the next person’s first because he genuinely cared and loved the people close to him.
The ones with the biggest hearts battle the most, and because of their big hearts, it sometimes can be difficult to see through the smiles and tell that they are hurting.
This one will take me a while to get over, so please, if you’re reading, keep my family in your prayers as we try our best to get through this hard time.
What’s done is done, but I really do wish things could have been done differently. I wish I could have spoke with him one last time just to tell him I love him and that I had his back through whatever.
I love my cousin, and I will cherish the many memories we share forever.
Much love!