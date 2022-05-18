Jay Simpson | Effective co-parenting is a must
Being able to positively co-parent is a skill that many do not have. Just because you aren’t with the other parent of your children does not always mean it’s a bad thing for them. Effective co-parenting requires cooperation, support and mutual involvement.
Co-parents should make sure they are always communicating as effectively as possible for the sake of the children. Children are more comfortable when they know everyone is on the same page. I know from my own personal experience how simple communication may seem but how tough it actually is when you are not on good terms with the co-parent. As tough as it may seem, it is very necessary.
Another thing that helps is if you document everything and keep a consistent schedule. Not keeping track of things and not being consistent will only cause problems. When you flake out on the co-parent, not only does it put them behind on whatever they had to do at the time, it hurts the kids, too. They get their hopes up to go hang out only to be let down due to inconsistency, and it’s not fair.
Co-parenting for me wasn’t always as smooth as it is today. Things were really rocky at one point, and it often had me questioning if it would ever get any better. Over the years, we have came so far, and now things are the best they have ever been since we started this journey. My kids’ mother and I try our best not to overreact about anything, and if we disagree with one another, we make sure to do it in private and not in front of the kids.
I say all of this to say that it’s not going to always be easy. Actually, co-parenting can be one of the hardest things to do for many reasons. It’s something that takes time to get used to because it’s an uncomfortable feeling at first, especially when you had dreams of having a family. The good thing about that is life goes on, so we should never hang our heads about what didn’t work, because it’s not the end of the world.
Make sure you always prepare for a quick and friendly exchange when picking up or returning the kids and try to share positives about the time you spent with them to your co-parent. Little things like this will keep the tension down and allow you all to stay positive in front of children.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.