The Darius Silva Foundation in honor of Dominic Silva is set to host its second “Workshop Weekend” Sept. 4-5.
They are promoting this event for children in grades 3 through 12 who have interests in music production, musical engineering, photography or videography.
This will be a two-day event, free of charge for the participants. The children will be educated on how to profit from music streams, placements (TV, film) and programs.
The main goal for this weekend is to bring awareness with literacy to the several different avenues that are profitable in the entertainment industry.
Finally, the students will get the opportunity to tour a professional studio and learn new skills.
If a child is not currently enrolled in school, they are still welcome.
They are currently accepting donations and sponsorships to fund their daily lunch schedule.
If you are capable of doing so, please contact Dijon Silva, CEO of the Dominic Silva Foundation, at dijonsilva28@gmail.com.
This is a big opportunity for the youth.
I know we have a lot of kids around here who aspire to be in the music industry, and this is an outlet for them to really get in touch with their craft, which can possibly lead to them getting their foot in the door.
So please, if you have children of your own or know any of this age, please contact Mr. Silva and get them registered.
It will be an amazing event and give the kids another outlet besides sports and running to violence to express themselves.
