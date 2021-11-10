Jay Simpson | Every day I'm hustling
When people hear the word hustler, they automatically think negative things — like selling drugs or robbing people — and that’s unfair.
Just because you’re a hustler doesn’t mean you’re doing it in a bad way, it just means you’re about your money and you do whatever is needed to keep it.
A majority of the people I know who have that type of mentality all come from the same type of backgrounds: low-income, single-parent, low-class living people who wanted a change for themselves.
They realized that if they didn’t take matters into their own hands, they would be just another statistic, so they did what they had to do.
Some went to college and some got jobs, which is perfectly fine, because college isn’t for everyone. They could have turned to the streets and hustled that way, but, like I mentioned earlier, they didn’t want to be labeled as another statistic.
I feel like selling drugs is the easy way out. Working to obtain a degree or working a real job to eventually start a career is a lot harder to do because the money isn’t fast, but fast money isn’t always good money.
If you have a job and don’t have enough to afford something you want, you put in overtime and work until you can afford anything you want. That’s a hustler’s mentality.
Never let your current situation stop you from reaching your goals.
Don’t complain, don’t settle, just work.
Hard work and dedication will get you anywhere you want to go in life, and with these two attributes you will be able to achieve anything you put your mind to.
Don’t back down from the challenges life will throw at you, and keep a hustler’s mentality. Always want more out of yourself, and never get content.
Much love and blessings to you all.
