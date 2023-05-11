I’ve never been one to judge a person based on how they grieve, because who am I to tell them how to feel?
People grieve how they grieve, and they should be able to do just that.
From the outside looking in, it may look like a person is doing too much or going overboard, but we don’t know how they feel about whatever it is they’re grieving over.
I can speak for myself on this topic because I have loved ones who have been dead and gone for months and years, but I still find myself grieving from time to time.
Some times are worse than others, but the point is that there is no time table when it comes to how you feel about something.
You may start to become used to it and learn to live with it, but you will never forget it, and some days will be difficult to get through.
Don’t let someone else’s opinion make you feel like you’re in the wrong for feeling strongly about something or someone special to you.
Just because they may not be as sympathetic as you doesn’t make you wrong for showing your feelings.
We have to learn how to let people do what they feel is right for them and just support them.
If we have something negative to say about someone grieving, then we probably shouldn’t say it all, just a little food for thought.
Be mindful, don’t judge, and support your peers.
I say this a lot, but support can be life-changing, so we should be mindful of that.
Much love, everybody.