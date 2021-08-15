Jay Simpson | Excited for the kids to be back in school
School is back in session, and I couldn’t be more excited.
Last year was a very weird year for us employees of the school districts.
Everything was online at one point, and we had zero contact with the students. It was really hard to get some students to engage in class since it wasn’t in person, and it was an even bigger task to get some to log on.
The pandemic was a big setback for our students, and I’m happy to get back in person with them and get back on track.
For some students, school is their haven. In some instances, it’s the only place they feel comfortable or safe, and it’s the only time some of them eat.
That’s why I try so hard to connect with as many students as I can to let them know I’m here for them. I’ll help in any way possible outside of school to make sure they can come to school and only worry about school, not everything else going on in their life.
Working with kids is something that I’ve always been good at because I can relate to a lot of them. I never thought that it would turn into a passion of mine, though.
Nowadays, I can’t see myself doing anything that doesn’t involve the youth, whether it’s coaching or working in the actual school building. I feel like it’s my calling, and so far, I’ve loved every minute of it.
There are some rough days, but that comes with the territory. I can say that there are many more good days than bad days.
It’s a great feeling to know that you’re a good influence on a child’s life.
I’m excited to get back into the building with the students this year and build more relationships with them.
Our goal is to be an aide in whatever way the students need. We want them all to graduate and go to college.
Jay Simpson
Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.