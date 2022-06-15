Jay Simpson | Experiences, especially bad, can teach us about ourselves
Experience is the best teacher, and the worst experiences teach the best lessons.
I have come face to face with failure so many times in my life, and one thing I’ve never done was fold. I’ve had some of the worst experiences you could ever imagine and I’m still here today to speak about them. I’ve looked death right in the eye on multiple occasions, and as scary as it was I was ready for whatever the outcome was going to be.
Some of the things that were happening to me were out my control and there was nothing I could do about it and that ate me up the most. I’m not sure if you have ever dealt with anything that was life-threatening and you couldn’t do anything about it but it’s a horrible feeling. It’s hard to eat, relax or to think about anything else because you don’t know when things are going to go left. All I could think about at the moment was my kids and everything I could’ve done differently to maybe prevent myself from being in this situation in the first place.
Once I finally overcame what I was going through, I immediately started to appreciate everything I had to endure during that time. Even though I wasn’t sure what was going on or what was about to happen with my life, I stayed as strong as possible and kept my faith in the man above knowing especially, after everything I’ve been through prior to this that he wouldn’t give me anything more than I could handle.
I say that to say I’m so happy I experienced what I did. It taught me a lot about myself and how I need not to be so free around everyone because everyone does not have your best interest no matter how much they play the role. Be very mindful of who you put your trust into, not everyone deserves it.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.