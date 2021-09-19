Jay Simpson | Fatherhood: My greatest blessing
I know I talk about fatherhood pretty often, but to be honest, I can’t help it. It’s been such a great experience for me thus far, it’s kind of hard not to share.
It means a lot when I hear other grown men and young adults whose life I’ve impacted tell me that I’m one of the best fathers they know and that they wish they had a father like me growing up. That is the ultimate compliment for me because I try so hard day in and day out to be the best I can be for my children and any other child in need of a father figure. It’s a great feeling to be recognized.
It’s all still fairly new to me and I’m learning on the fly. As I’ve stated before, my father wasn’t the most active in my life, and I remember how that made me feel and the perspective it gave me of him.
I do not want my children to feel anything close to that. In fact, I refuse to let them feel that way.
I take pride in being a father who is consistently fathering, not just one for social media.
I’m not sure when, but a goal of mine in the future is to start a group for young and first-time fathers. A lot of the time, people think we should automatically know how to be a father to a child, but that is not the case whatsoever. A majority of the fathers that I know, young or first-time, came from a single-parent household.
That being said, they were never taught how to be a father, nor did they get an in-house example.
I’m sure they’ve seen friends or family members who have both parents, but that is not the same as your own.
I’m aiming to break that cycle and so is everyone else in my circle. We want to change the narrative on Black fathers and show the world we can be there for our children in every way.
Be blessed!
