Today begins my 28th year, and it seems as if my life is just beginning.
I plan to write an article on my birthday every year for as long as I hold this position, just to give thanks to the man above. Things could have been a lot worse for me, but they aren’t. I’m doing better and feeling better than I have in many years.
As a man, I finally feel like my life is on the right path. I have two very good jobs, I coach, volunteer in the community and much more. I can remember a few years back, I had nothing going for myself, and quite frankly, I just didn’t want to be here anymore due to severe depression. My life has changed drastically since then, and other than my three children, that is what I’m most thankful for.
My children give me the motivation to get up everyday to work for a better life for them. They deserve so much, and I want to feel like I’ve done everything I possibly can to get them ahead when it’s all said and done.
Making it to 28 years old is a huge blessing where I’m from, especially in today’s society. There’s so much violence and nonsense going on that you have to be prepared for the worst every time you leave your home.
I want to give a thanks to everyone who has played a role in my life and getting me to this point. I was always told it takes a village to raise a child, and it definitely took the whole village with me. If it wasn’t for you all, there is no telling where I would be today after all that I have endured. I am grateful for life and my wonderful family and friends. I couldn’t ask for a better support system.
More blessings to all and cheers to 28!