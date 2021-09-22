Jay Simpson | Feminine influences shaped my upbringing
A lot of the things I learned as far as how to be a man came from a woman.
I was raised mostly by women and a few men who were in and out of my life due to many different reasons.
It wasn’t until I was 13 years old that I had a consistent male presence in my life.
I love to give credit when credit is due, and now is the time. There is no doubt in my mind that without my strong core of women in my family, I would’ve been dead or in jail a long time ago.
My mother and aunts mean the world to me, even if I don’t show it enough. I’m grateful for their strict rules and no-nonsense type of love. It’s kept me in line for the most part.
Women play a huge role in a young boy’s life. Typically, a child’s first love is their mother, and that’s exactly how it should be. They create life, and that alone is the most precious thing in the world.
I appreciate every woman in my life. From the youngest to the oldest, you all play a big part.
My daughter will be born in just a few months, and I’m so excited for her to meet the rest of the queens in the family so they can show her the ropes. We are all anxiously waiting on her arrival and can’t wait to shower her with love.
We need to start uplifting our women more. They deserve it and, nothing they do goes unnoticed.
Much love.
