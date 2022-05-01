Jay Simpson | Figure out who is really on your side
It’s important to be able to see who is really in your corner and who isn’t.
Over time, I’ve learned that when I win, everybody around me wins, but when I lose, I’m forced to take that loss alone.
What I mean by that is when I’m doing well and able to provide for everyone, things seem as if they’re going great in life and people gravitate toward me, but as soon as I’m not doing the best and things aren’t going as well as they once were and I can’t provide for everyone at the moment, they all disappear.
If you have people in your corner who leave when the going gets tough, then you should probably do some reevaluating.
When a person really cares for you, they won’t just leave when things get hard.
If my loved one is ever going through tough times, it doesn’t cross my mind to abandon them and let them figure it out on their own, especially if I know I can be a helping hand in any way.
It’s not always money that they need help with.
Sometimes, a person just needs someone to vent to.
You will be surprised at how refreshed a simple gesture like listening to a person vent will make them feel inside. It can truly change a person’s perspective and maybe even save their life.
I’ve been on a positivity spree lately, and I’m spreading nothing but positive vibes.
Working at a school, I deal with a lot of emotional children with emotions ranging in a wide variety.
Speaking positively with them tends to always help cheer them up and get their day going better.
I want them to know I’ve been through a lot of the things that they are experiencing so they are not alone. I’m here with them the whole way and they have my support 100 percent.
Positive energy is contagious, so let’s spread it.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.