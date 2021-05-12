Obtaining my degree is still high on my priority list for sure. It’s something I promised my mother when I was a little boy, so there’s nothing that will stop me from doing so.
As this month’s stage-crossings remind me, the thought of not having a college degree just doesn’t sit well with me. I know the journey and all of the hard work it took to make it to college, so to not finish just makes it seem like a waste of time.
Believe it or not, I put hours of hard work into my school work and even made the dean’s list at Purdue. I know what it takes.
Some people say college degrees are overrated, and I can’t say that I disagree. For me, I want it because I made a promise to my mother that I’d be the first college graduate of the family.
It’s taking me a little longer than expected, but I believe everything happened for a reason. I had to mature more to realize how a degree can help me out and get me in doors that just my name can’t.
Living life without a degree hasn’t been as difficult as I expected because I’ve been blessed with jobs that allow me to earn enough to live a decent lifestyle. A majority of my close friends all have college degrees, and most of them say the best thing about it is the money they make.
Receiving something as simple as a piece of paper that says “diploma” can double your salary in a year. That’s what I want to do.
With me, it’s all about timing — and right now is the perfect time. I feel as if I’m in the right head space, I’m motivated more than ever, and I have a chip on my shoulder to prove the doubters wrong.
Starting this fall, I hope to be enrolled in school again to finish my bachelor’s degree.
I owe this one to myself.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.