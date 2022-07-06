Jay Simpson | Fireworks are great, but not all night
This year, I had a pretty good Fourth of July with my family and friends, but I noticed that my love for the holiday is slowly fading away. I love to see the kids having a good time, but as far as myself, I think I’m just over it.
I enjoyed the family time during the day leading up to the fireworks, but then it just got a little over the top and obnoxious in my opinion.
Some of my neighbors spent thousands on fireworks and put on a show for the neighborhood that lasted every bit of four hours straight. It was cool to see everybody outside having a good time, but after a while, it started to become disturbing. A few of the explosions were so loud and powerful that you could feel the house shake when they went off.
I’m not knocking anyone’s way of celebrating; all I’m saying is that sometimes you have to be more mindful of where you are. People have pets and young babies who don’t know what’s going on and get terrified. There are even people who were in the military whose post-traumatic stress disorder can be triggered by explosions and loud noises. It’s all about respect in my eyes, and I feel as if there wasn’t enough shown on this occasion.
Moving forward, I strongly believe that there should be a time limit to popping fireworks in your neighborhood. I feel like, to be fair, you should be able to pop as many as you want and whatever you want during a certain time period, but after the time is up, it’s over.
This is a way to please both sides because people will still get to let off their fireworks, but it won’t be an all-night occasion like the previous years, so babies, pets and people with different conditions can relax and be at peace during the evening time.
The Fourth of July will always be exactly what it is, and I don’t want to take away from any of that or have things be less of a good time for anyone. I would just like to keep it fair. Respect goes a long way.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.