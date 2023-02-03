Jay Simpson | For me, homelessness hits close to home
One Winter Night — where individuals sleep outside to raise awareness for the homeless — is this weekend in Champaign.
I know a few people who are homeless or used to be homeless.
The one thing I can say is this: They give the best advice.
That’s because they’ve experienced so much.
They’ve been through what the average person couldn’t even imagine.
We can’t judge people based off of their current circumstances, because rarely do we know what took place to put them there.
I’ve seen family members deal with being homeless and jumping from shelter to shelter.
Some of the stories my cousins used to tell me about their stay, I couldn’t believe what I was hearing.
You have to sleep in rooms with complete strangers, use the same toilets and showers as well as protect all of your belongings so they don’t get stolen.
People there already don’t have much as it is, so if they see something they need or want, they steal just to get by.
I don’t want to justify the stealing, but because of their circumstances, I can understand why they do it.
I don’t think we do enough as a community to help them out.
We have the soup kitchen and a few shelters, but we need to have more avenues and ways they can generate an income.
I saw on Twitter where the Utah Jazz organization hires homeless people to clean the arena after games, and they compensate them for doing so.
I know we don’t have an NBA team, but we do have multiple college teams who generate a lot of fans.
It would be a cool thing to do if we could hire homeless people from our community to clean up after the Illini basketball games and football games to help them earn an income in hopes to help their situation.
I believe something like that could be big-time for our community and not only give our homeless people hope, but something to look forward to as well.
They are still beautiful human beings. Less judging and more helping should be our motto.
We have enough resources and wealth in this community that it’s kind of sad we haven’t put more into helping out the homeless.
