jay simpson

College athletes should be compensated for their likenesses, be it for jersey sales, ticket sales, posters or billboards. All generate millions of dollars for universities.
Don’t get me wrong: Universities take care of their athletes to the fullest and give them perks regular students don’t get, especially at the big-time schools.
I can speak for a lot of my fellow Big Ten people; they took great care of us at Purdue. The athletes got first dibs on everything from housing to books to classes to the best tutors around. Not to mention, we received scholarship checks and financial aid at the beginning of each semester.
I came to Purdue from a low-income family, so at the time, seeing over $5,000 in my account each semester was the most amount of money I ever had in my life. I was very grateful for everything Purdue provided for me.
But as time went on, I started to understand the business side of collegiate sports better. I realized exactly how much money the NCAA and universities were making off of us athletes alone.
It is not fair.
Extra effort
At Purdue, one of my best friends was A.J. Hammons, arguably the best player in the Big Ten during his last two seasons. We came to Purdue when it was one of the worst teams in the conference; the amount of work A.J. put in to bring not only his own career back to life but also the team’s is undoubtedly one of the best turnarounds I’ve ever been a part of.
A.J.’s was the highest-selling jersey of any Purdue athlete at the time. He was on billboards, talk shows, posters. The majority of the fan base was there to see him play.
I believe the NCAA has gotten away with not compensating players all these years because coming into college on scholarship, you fall into one of two categories: Either you’re from a low-income family like myself, so you’re completely blown away by all of the top-of-the-line things they provide you with, or you come from a family with money, so that’s the least of your worries.
Either way, I believe they have done everything they can in the past to keep players’ minds off of this topic. They use material things like electronics and gear to manipulate the athletes into thinking they are being given what they deserve.
New competition
Players and families nowadays have realized that, and some top high school players are taking a different route.
The new G League professional-path program — which is designed to allow elite high school prospects the chance to develop before going pro and earn up to $500,000 a year — is going to put pressure on the NCAA. They are going to have to start compensating players if they want to keep the top ones coming every year. Without top-notch players, the ratings go down — and when the ratings go down, so does the money.
It is hard to operate without money. The NCAA needs to pay for play.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.