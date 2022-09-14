Jay Simpson | For the health of it
At this point in my life, I’m really beginning to take my health seriously.
I used to brush my health issues under the rug because I never thought anything bad would happen to me. Then I got sick.
While under the weather, I couldn’t think about anything but my children and how their lives would be if I wasn’t around. Don’t get me wrong, their mothers are very capable of holding it down on their own, but they shouldn’t have to. It’s up to me to make sure I’m alive and healthy to be here for them through it all.
Sometimes I find myself so deep in my thoughts that it’s hard to sleep, because I know I need to do better. I’ve battled with paranoia in the past, and what I found helped me out with that is staying fit. With exercise, you are not only doing right by your body but your mind as well. For me, it helps release negative energy and thoughts.
All in all, I just want to be as healthy as possible — physically, emotionally and mentally. My kids deserve to experience having a healthy father, and, more importantly, I deserve it myself.
Things don’t always go as planned, and sometimes we don’t have control over everything that happens in our lives, but we do have control over our health and happiness, so it’s time to control the controllable.
Let’s let the negative go and surround ourselves with nothing but positive vibes from here on out.
