Jay Simpson | Four local heroes everyone should know about
Since today’s the day we’re announcing our latest Forty Under 40 class, here’s my short list for who I believe should be a part of next year’s honorees, given all they do for our community:
Verdell Jones III
- is the first person who comes to mind. I’m sure you’ve heard the name before, especially if you’re from Champaign.
One of the best basketball talents this town has ever seen has transitioned into a firefighter. Serving our community in one of the most difficult ways possible just proves the love and passion he has for our community.
I’ve always looked up to Verdell like a big brother and admired how he moved.
My next nominee is Dominique White
- , another Champaign native who is doing everything he can to help the community.
He is the owner of A+ Mechanicals LLC, which not only provides nice, affordable living for the community but also does a lot for its youth. Every year, he does a backpack giveaway at Hessel Park right before school starts, and it’s always a successful event.
A lot of his hard work goes unnoticed but I want to give him his flowers while he is still here. We appreciate everything he does.
The third person is one of my closest friends, Tyre Mullins
- . He has been serving our community since we were 12 years old, as he started his own business in just the seventh grade.
Tyre has been a neighborhood hero for years in Garden Hills for cutting all of the kids’ hair for a cheaper price than most other barbershops. Sometimes, he’d even do it for free if the parents couldn’t afford to pay.
His main focus was giving back to the kids who grew up the same way he did.
I couldn’t finish this list without recognizing one of the most beloved women in our community, Mrs. Janice Mitchell
- . Although she is over 40, she still should be recognized.
Mrs. Mitchell is the owner of the Urbana Neighborhood Connections Center. She has changed so many lives over the years that it’s hard to keep count.
I had the pleasure of meeting her when I was a kindergartner at Prairie Elementary School. My mother put me in her “Brother to Brother, Sister to Sister” program and we learned things about our history and heritage that they didn’t teach us in school.
She took us on trips out of state to places like Memphis, Tenn., to visit Martin Luther King’s gravesite, and Ohio, so we could enjoy the adventures of King’s Island. Mrs. Mitchell gave a lot of us hope and if it wasn’t for her, there would be more kids who went down the wrong path. She literally helped hundreds of kids and she is still going to this day.
I can’t stress enough how much of an iconic figure she is to the community. I know she is well-known, but I don’t think she is talked about enough.
On behalf of all of your former kids, we love you, Mrs. Mitchell, and you are very much so appreciated.
All of the people I’ve mentioned share the common goal of helping our community and giving back in any way they can. They care about the youth and their future and are willing to sacrifice things to make sure the community it a better place.
We have to cherish people like this and give them their flowers while they are still here. Let’s remind them how special they are to us and that we have their backs until the end.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.