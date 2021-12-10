Jay Simpson | Get out of your comfort zone
You should never forget where you came from, but that doesn’t mean you have to be stuck where you came from.
The goal is to travel and see this big, beautiful world and all of the different things it has to offer. As strange as it may sound, there are some people who have never left the city they were born in, and it is not always their fault.
Sometimes it starts with your family and the things they exposed you to as a child. Maybe they couldn’t afford to take trips or didn’t have any resources to do so.
Somewhere down the line they got content with their surroundings, which causes people to feel most comfortable around what they are used to.
Luckily, I was blessed to be able to do a lot of traveling over the years. Because of basketball, I’ve been taking trips since I was a little kid, and I’ve gotten to experience so many beautiful places and cultures.
There is so much more out here than what we are used to seeing on a day-to-day basis, and when you finally get to see new things and touch new things, it is a wonderful experience.
Things like that will really open your eyes and get you to focus on the more important things in life, such as happiness.
I don’t know one person who is genuinely happy with being in their hometown all of their life, never experiencing anything else — and I know a lot of people.
I’m not saying you have to go all over the world or anything to that extreme, but you should definitely leave your comfort zone.
Go somewhere different for a weekend and take in their culture. Try new foods, new activities and whatever else you’ve never experienced before.
Life is about creating memories, and traveling is one of the easiest, most beautiful ways to do it.
I encourage anyone who hasn’t traveled to do so, because the world is a beautiful place, and we all deserve to see it so we can have a better appreciation for it.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.