Jay Simpson | Girl dad and proud of it
Becoming a girl dad is such an exciting feeling. I’ve always wanted a baby girl of my own, but I never thought it would happen. Since my first two children were boys, I thought I’d have all boys.
When I found out the news, I was as happy as ever, to say the least, but nervous at the same time. The nervousness came from me overthinking and just not having confidence in myself right away. Once I calmed down, talked to my mother and got that reassurance from her that I would be just fine and a great father to my baby girl, I was able to take it all in and finally enjoy the feeling.
I’ve been told that a daughter will help with my patience and introduce me to a soft side that I never knew I had. If you asked my mother, she’d probably say that I needed just that and my daughter is coming at the perfect time in my life.
I feel as if I’m now mature enough to handle the responsibilities that come with raising a little girl in today’s world.
It’s all going to be new to me, but I’m ready for the challenge. I can’t wait to meet and spoil her.
It seems like the closer it gets to her due date, the softer I get. Before you know it, she will have me wrapped around her fingers, and I’m perfectly fine with that. She will always be my little princess.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at