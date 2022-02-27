Jay Simpson | Girls deserve equal sports opportunities
We rarely see activities designed strictly for young women these days.
Here in our community, we have numerous activities for young boys to partake in, ranging from sports to combat, but the options are slim for young women.
I know typically boys are known to be more active than girls, but I believe if we offer more of a variety of things for them to choose from, they can be just as active without having to play with and against boys and be at a disadvantage.
Now don’t get me wrong, I’ve witnessed some young girls who can get out there and hold their own with the boys, but a majority of them can’t compete, so I feel it’s only right to give them their own leagues to excel in before middle school when they can start competing against all girls.
Over the past week or so, I have been keeping in contact with a few of my childhood female friends via group text about really getting something going for the local girls, and they all agreed to help put this plan into motion.
Whether it is sports, extracurricular activities or even doing music, these young ladies deserve to have things to occupy their time with.
Now that I have a daughter, I realize that it is just as important that we pour into our young women just as much as we do our young men.
It cannot be a double standard.
Just as quick as a young man can make a mistake, so can a young woman, so we have to keep that in mind.
A great way to avoid making bad choices is to stay occupied, and in order for them to stay occupied, they need something to do.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.