Jay Simpson | Go ahead and smile, it just may make your day
Having a good sense of humor will take you a long way in life.
No one wants to be around dry personalities all the time; loosen up a little bit.
I was raised on character and taught to always treat people good no matter how high or low I am in life. It’s the ones who can’t seem to grasp this who grind my gears, because how hard is it to crack a smile?
If anything, it’s only going to make your day better along with someone else’s. The world is hectic right now, I know, but living life angry all the time will not help one bit. Get some joy in your life.
I understand everyone lives their life differently and people have different views and opinions on what I’m speaking about.
My view of life isn’t necessarily the correct way, it’s just how I see it.
If you feel like living life a different way may be more suitable for you, then do whatever makes you happy. I just don’t believe you can truly be happy in life if you never smile.
I’ve always had a really good sense of humor and it came fairly natural to me. Pointing out the good in a bad situation has been a strong suit my whole life. I feel as if I’m blessed; it’s not hard for me to bring joy into a person’s life.
It makes my day to see that I can make someone else’s.
