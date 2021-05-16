Jay Simpson | Grad tidings to all those getting their diplomas
Congratulations to all of the high school and college graduates. This time of the year is always wonderful and refreshing. It’s a beautiful thing to see so many kids end one chapter of their life and dive right into a bigger, more challenging one.
Graduation is really a great thing to witness, especially when it’s the ones who had to overcome a little more than the average.
I have a lot of respect for those people because I can relate to what they had to make it out of.
I haven’t received my degree yet, but I can feel the emotion when I see someone like me walk across that stage. When I look in their eyes, I can see the pain, the struggle and hard times it took to be there, and the smile and sometimes tears of joy that are let out when they receive their diploma is everything.
This will be the reason I go back and obtain my bachelor’s degree. I want that feeling. I deserve that feeling.
I can remember my high school graduation like it was yesterday. I haven’t seen my mom smile that big since that day, and I’m not sure if she was smiling because I was graduating or because I had a goofy-looking foot cast on with my toes hanging out of the front due to a broken foot. I’m not sure, but both were great sights to see.
The kids I coached during my first season as Urbana High School’s freshman boys’ basketball coach are now seniors and will be graduating this year. Their time at Urbana flew by, and it seems like just yesterday I was welcoming them into high school.
A majority of them will go on to college to pursue their dreams in sports as well as academics, and I just want to say I’m so proud of them.
Not just as a coach, but more like a big brother, because we literally grew up together.
I came in as a rookie coach, and those guys helped me grow more than I could have ever imagined. I’m getting emotional writing this because I just want them all to do well in life, and I know they will. Keep up the good work, fellas!
Once again, congratulations to all 2021 graduates!
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.