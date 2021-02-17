Today, I would like to honor a man who’s changed so many lives around town through music. Being in the chorus with Mr. Willie Summerville was every little Black kid’s dream when I was growing up.
Mr. Summerville graduated from the University of Illinois in 1967 with a master’s degree in music education. He played tuba with the Marching Illini. In 1970, he became the Choral music director of the middle school eighth-grade chorus.
He was also the director of the Urbana High School Concert Choir. He took that choir to Rome to sing at St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican in 1999.
In 2002, he took the Urbana High School Choir to NYC, where they sang at Riverside Church and Carnegie Hall.
He was a member of Canaan Missionary Baptist Church and a member of the Deacon Board. In 2017, he celebrated directing St. Luke’s choir for 50 years.
When the Urbana High School choir came to our elementary school, you would’ve thought it was a multiplatinum recording group or something with all the excitement they brought.
I thought they were the best thing since sliced bread, and I knew every song they sang.
I remember myself singing at the top of my lungs and always saying it was my birthday (even if it wasn’t) to get them to sing the Happy Birthday song. If you’re familiar with Mr. Summerville and his choir, then you know the significance and hype that comes with the song, it was really the best.
I’m grateful to have met a man with a soul of gold like Mr. Summerville. He was all about helping others and changing lives, and he did it in his own unique way — through music.
RIP, thank-you for everything.
Happy Black History Month!
