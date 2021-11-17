The community lost a legend, and this one hurts a little bit more.
Mrs. Janice Mitchell, where do I start?
She was such a loving person to so many people. Over the years, I’ve seen her touch hundreds of families’ lives, including mine in a way that only her and the man above can do. Her death hit me hard, because just two weeks ago, I wrote about her in my column basically saying how she deserved her flowers while she was still here to receive them.
I’m so glad God put that on my heart to write about, because had I not, I would be upset with myself right now.
Mrs. Mitchell had a heart of gold and would help the world if she could. I’ve known the Mitchell family since I was about 5 years old, and they have treated my family like we were part of their own since.
It’s going to be hard to wrap my head around this one, because I feel like people like her should live forever.
I’ve never seen her complain about anything, and sometimes I used to wonder how she accomplished so many different things, because for the average person, there is just not enough time in the day.
She was really superwoman to us growing up; we thought she could do anything and everything.
I’ll never forget all the new experiences she introduced my family and I to. I am grateful for all the memories and, most of all, grateful to have known her for as long as I did.
She watched me grow from a little boy to a man and told me how proud she was of me on the regular.
I’m glad to know that after all the time and hard work she put into me and many others over the years, I made her proud.
Thank you, Mrs. Mitchell, for impacting so many lives. You will forever be loved and remembered for doing so. Rest in peace, you will never be forgotten.
