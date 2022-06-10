Jay Simpson | Griner situation is a sad story
I’m sure that by now we’ve all heard about the Brittney Griner situation and how devastating it is.
I feel so sorry for her and her family as they deal with this process.
If you didn’t know, Griner allegedly had vape pens in her luggage at a Russian airport. She has been in custody for months, and things are still not looking too great.
Apparently, in Russia, what she is charged with is a big deal and normally comes with a pretty lengthy prison sentence.
I hope everything works out in her favor and she can get back home to her loved ones.
I can’t even imagine traveling to another country to play basketball and they put me in prison over a vape pen. That is a little extreme, if you ask me, but I understand it isn’t America, and what may be a slap on the wrist here is not somewhere else.
I sometimes question if our country would be doing more to get her out of prison and back home if she was a male athlete.
As much as I love LeBron James, there is no way he stays in a Russian prison this long.
Our country would have done everything in its power to get him back home safe, and I just feel Brittney Griner deserves that same kind of respect.
It’s time we treat our female athletes with the same respect as men. She has a family, a fiancée and a lifestyle to get back to. She did nothing to harm anyone yet is being held like a cold criminal.
We have to do better. Let’s keep her and her family in our prayers and pray for her to be released as soon as possible.
