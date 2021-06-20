Jay Simpson | Happy Father's Day!
Father’s Day is the one day other than my birthday where it’s all about me, and I love it. I celebrate this day with great honor because I know a lot of people who grew up without an active father in their life.
Being an active father has allowed me to notice and understand the little things that I missed out on without having one.
It really grinds my gears when I see men half-stepping about their children. I believe as a man, your children should always be first priority.
I will go without before my kids ever have to, and that came from me experiencing the opposite as a youngster.
I didn’t have a completely active father, and sadly, I wasn’t his No. 1 priority, but that only molded me into the person I am today.
A normal Father’s Day for me consists of eating breakfast with the family, receiving a few gifts and cards, definitely watching whatever NBA game that’s on and just hanging out with the guys. That’s all I need; I’m pretty simple.
I just love being around the genuine vibes. I couldn’t care less about the gifts; it’s the thought that matters.
This year, in November, I am expecting another bundle of joy, so that makes this Father’s Day even more special.
This will be my third child, and I’m hoping for a baby girl to kind of change things up a little bit in my household. But I’d be just as happy with another boy, so it’s a win-win situation for me.
I hope all of the fathers that are handling their business and are active in their children’s lives have a great day; you deserve it. Watch all the basketball and eat all the wings you can handle. This is a day to celebrate us and our commitment to our children.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His
column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.