Jay Simpson | Happy to see more self-expression in workplace
I like how self-expression and cultural differences are becoming more acceptable in the workplace.
I remember there was a time where you couldn’t get certain job opportunities if you didn’t look the part. Businesses weren’t hiring people with tattoos and piercings like they are now. For the most part, things have changed for the better. People are now allowed to express themselves how they want without being judged or looked at different.
A few years back, I remember hearing a story about a young man being denied a job because he had dreadlocks. I’m not sure exactly why dreadlocks cause so many stereotypes, because it’s a natural hairstyle. It’s from the mother land and a huge part of the African American culture.
I love my job at Urbana High School because it’s so diverse. We have students and staff from all different backgrounds, and nobody judges anyone. The teachers with tattoos and different hairstyles are respected just as much as the ones without, and that’s the beauty of it.
We don’t judge books by their covers because that doesn’t get you anywhere. Get to know the person and who they really are underneath the tattoos and piercings, and you will probably figure out they aren’t who you thought they were.
Self-expression and cultural differences should not be the deciding factor on someone getting employment. Nobody should have to hide who they really are to gain someone else’s approval. It’s called self-expression for a reason.
