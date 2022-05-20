Jay Simpson | Have to keep working to get where I want to be
Nothing worth having comes easy, and to be honest, we shouldn’t want certain things to be easy anyway.
My grandfather used to always tell me that if it was easy, everyone would be doing it.
We have to learn to program ourselves to continuously try to improve instead of getting content — myself included, because even though I have gotten better at continuously improving, there are still times where I get content and don’t want to put in the extra work.
This behavior will only keep me average, and I’ll never get to the elite way of living if I don’t make some much-needed changes.
I get it, we are all humans, and sometimes the content way may seem like the best way at the moment, but if you can push and get a greater result, then, in my opinion, that is what you should shoot for.
I’m not sure about you all, but I’m tired of living a mediocre lifestyle, and please don’t get me wrong, I don’t think there is anything wrong with living mediocre, but I’ve been living like that or worse my whole life.
I want to finally experience what it feels like to be able to do whatever I want whenever I want without worrying about finances.
When I feel like I’m getting too comfortable, I like to remind myself of where I came from, where I’m at now and where I want to be.
That’s normally all of the motivation I need, because thinking back on where I came and what I’ve been through, I deserve everything I have plus more.
With a little hard work and dedication, I’ll have everything I ever wanted.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.